Illegal fishing equipment worth over RM615,000 seized in Kedah, Perlis

ALOR SETAR: A total of 1,494 units of ‘bubu naga’ fish traps and other illegal fishing equipment worth RM615,280 were seized in a special operation conducted by the Fisheries Department (DOF) in the waters of Kedah and Perlis from Jan 15 until today.

Also seized in the operation involving the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) and the police were ‘rawa sorong’ nets and 13 unlicensed fibreglass boats.

Fisheries deputy director-general (management) Wan Muhammad Aznan Abdullah said 14 cases of fishing vessels violating licensing conditions and eight cases involving the seizure of unauthorised equipment under the Fisheries Act 1985 were also recorded during the period.

“Last year, nearly 2,000 units of bubu naga were confiscated, but in just under a month this year, we have already seized 1,494 units. This is a serious issue, not only in Kedah but also in Perlis.

“The misuse of these fish traps can damage the marine ecosystem,” he told reporters during the Monitoring, Control and Surveillance (MCS) Operation of the West Coast Zone in collaboration with the MMEA here today.

Wan Muhammad Aznan said integrated operations would be conducted continuously to ensure that fishermen in both states comply with the regulations stipulated under the Fisheries Act 1985, thereby safeguarding the country’s fisheries resources.

Meanwhile, he said the DOF was in the process of acquiring five sets of airboats to enhance surveillance in shallow coastal waters.

“Currently, we have three placed in Selangor and Perak, and we aim to add five more airboats to be stationed in the northern region as part of our efforts to enhance enforcement effectiveness along the coastline,” he added. - Bernama