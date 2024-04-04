Immigration department deports over 100 illegals

KOTA BHARU: The Immigration Department today deported 137 illegal immigrants, who had been held at its depot in Tanah Merah, 50 kilometres from here, to their respective countries.

Kelantan Immigration director Mohd Faizal Shamsudin said the illegals were deported via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport to Istanbul, Phnom Penh, Yangon, Ho Chi Minh City, Dhaka and Delhi.

He said 119 deportees were males, with the rest being 13 women, a male child and four female children.

“Among the offences committed include under the Immigration Act 1959/63, Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 304(a) of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement.