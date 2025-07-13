KATIE TAYLOR retained her undisputed super lightweight championship on Friday, completing a trilogy sweep against Amanda Serrano on a history-making night atop the first all-women's boxing card at Madison Square Garden on Friday.

The two fighters brought women's boxing to new heights through their fierce rivalry as a sell-out crowd at the world's most famous arena watched the Irishwoman just edge out her opponent.

The judges scored the fight 95-95, 97-93.

Their first meeting at Madison Square Garden three years ago was billed as the biggest fight in women's boxing, as they were the first women to headline a fight at the arena.

Taylor triumphed by judges' decisions in their prior two meetings as well, including a controversial clash in November, where the referee docked Taylor a point for head butts.

Friday's fight on Netflix marked the streaming giant's latest foray into live sports, which experts say has driven subscriber growth after the debut of National Football League games late last year - REUTERS