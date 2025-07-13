Liberia responds to Trump’s English remark with humour and pride

MONROVIA: Liberia has dismissed any offence over US president Donald Trump’s remark about president Joseph Boakai’s English fluency, calling the meeting an honour.

The incident has since inspired a viral tribute song celebrating Boakai as the “English King of Africa.”

During a White House summit with African leaders, Trump praised Boakai’s English skills, seemingly unaware that English is Liberia’s official language.

Boakai, who was educated in Liberia, responded with an awkward laugh.

Liberian foreign minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti confirmed no offence was taken, emphasising Liberia’s desire to strengthen US ties through mutual respect.

Liberia, founded by freed American slaves in 1822, has deep historical connections with the US.

Singer and former cultural ambassador Queen Juli Endee released a song praising Boakai, calling him the “Beautiful English King of Africa.”

The video, featuring US flags and images of both leaders, has gained traction online.

Public reactions in Liberia were mixed. Shadrach Johnson, an unemployed resident, saw Boakai’s invitation as progress.

However, street trader Patience Allison viewed Trump’s comment as disrespectful, saying it mocked the president. - AFP