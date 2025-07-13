GERMANY'S hopes of topping Group C crashed after a red card for defender Carlotta Wamser that was the deciding factor in the team's 4-1 defeat by Sweden, coach Christian Wueck said after their final group game at the Women's Euros.

Following a bright start, capped with a goal from Jule Brand, Germany were second best for most of the match at Zurich's Letzigrund stadium.

Sweden hit back with two goals before Wamser handled on the goal-line in the 31st minute. She was sent off, and Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo scored from the spot.

“The red card was decisive in us not coming back,“ said Wueck. “I think after the penalty, after the 3-1 and one player less on the pitch it was clear that it would be very, very difficult for us to come back against this Swedish team.”

He had thought Germany might still get chances in the second half. “But the quality of the Swedes is of course almost impossible to combat with one player less,“ Rolfo said.

Germany did not make enough of their first 15-minute spell and struggled with Sweden's counter-attacking, he said.

The Swedes scored again in the second half to win 4-1 and top Group C. Germany finished second to qualify for the quarter-finals, where they will play France, Netherlands or England, depending on the outcome of Sunday's Group D matches.

“We wanted to win this game, we clearly went into this game wanting to finish first in the group,“ Wueck said.

“And that’s why we’re a bit down now.

“Again, of course you have to look at the game, you have to take the positives out of it, you also have to clarify and analyse the negatives with the players,“ he said.

“But I think we were outnumbered for 60 minutes. You can’t forget that either.” - REUTERS