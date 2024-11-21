WE all wish to own our dream cars but in order to live within our means, its best to settle for a car that will not hurt you financially.

In fact, there’s an unspoken rule— approximately your gross annual income. But sometimes, we let our wants and wishes get the best of us and this can very quickly result in financial struggles.

Media Hutan took to their page to share a plea by an anonymous man who appears to be struggling with his finances since purchasing a Honda Civic.

In the since viral Facebook post, the man shared that he felt burdened owning a Honda Civic RS.

He also explained that after Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) which costs RM500, his actual take-home pay is only RM3,700.

“I feel burdened using a 2024 Honda Civic RS,” lamented the man before listing his monthly commitments which are as follows:

1. His car: RM1,300

2. Room rent: RM500

3. Food: RM600

4. Fuel: RM200

5. Money for his parents: RM200

6. Girlfriend expenses: RM200

7. Travelling back to hometown: RM200

READ MORE: Civil servant hit with court writ to pay off RM13k car loan after becoming ex-husband’s loan guarantor

A quick calculation of his commitments reveals that he spends RM3,700 a month with a savings of RM500.

He then asks if he should consider driving e-hailing at night after work in order to afford his cost of living.

“Should I drive Grab at night after work to be able to afford my expenses?”

The Facebook post has since garnered a lot of attention from netizens, some who offered advise on how to reduce his expenses.

“Just drive a regular car, bro. As long as the monthly payments aren’t a headache... You can save a little. If you drive a regular car, why bother trying to look stylish if the monthly payments are stressing you out? Like me, I just drive a regular car. As long as the money is always in my pocket, no stress,” said Facebook user Krol Nizam.

“RM4,200 salary, drive a Bezza is sufficient. After office hours, do e-hailing,” advised Port V Cap.

ALSO READ: M’sian purchases luxury car, tries to borrow RM8.5k from friend to settle loan