KOTA BHARU: The water level of Sungai Semerak in Pasir Puteh has reached a warning level of 2.47 metres as of 8 a.m. today, compared to the normal level of 0.40 metres.

According to the portal infobanjir.water.gov.my, Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas is at an alert level of 7.19 metres compared to the normal level of 5.0 metres.

All other rivers in the state are reported to be at normal levels.

Yesterday, the National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) under the Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) predicted that about 20 villages in low-lying areas within five kilometres of Sungai Golok in Pasir Mas would experience flooding starting this Friday.

According to PRABN, the predicted flooding could occur earlier or later than expected, depending on the occurrence of significant rainfall in the area.