Immigration Dept rescues 21 Bangladeshi human trafficking victims in Klang raid

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department successfully rescued 21 Bangladeshi men believed to be victims of human trafficking during an operation conducted in Klang, Selangor on Monday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Ruslin Jusoh (pix) said all victims, aged between 20 and 40, were rescued during the operation conducted around 3.30 pm at a shop-house premises following a public-tip off and intellgence.

“All individuals are believed to be victims of exploitation, having been promised jobs by a company. Investigations showed that they were neglected without any work for about six months, and some of them had valid temporary work passes, but were not paid wages by their employer.

“Their passports were also held and kept by the employer without their consent,” he said in a statement today.

Ruslin said the department has identified the companies and employers involved and has begun an investigation under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007 (Act 670). -Bernama