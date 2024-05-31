Imran Ajmain leverages TikTok to reach younger audience

KUALA LUMPUR: Singer Imran Ajmain is increasingly using TikTok, which has emerged as a game-changer in the music industry, allowing artistes to connect with fans like never before.

The Singapore-born crooner who has fans on both sides of the Causeway, admits that although he has had a TikTok account for the past three or four years, he only became active on the social media platform a year ago.

Imran said he creates content at least once a week, focusing on the messages or stories behind his songs, as well as covers of songs by other artistes.

So far, the singer of ‘Selamat Ulang Tahun Sayang’ who has some 50,000 followers on TikTok, said he managed to attract new fans particularly the younger generation after gaining traction on the app, which also helps him stay memorable to those who grew up with his music.

“Previously, the audience demographic at my shows or concerts was older, but with my content, I see younger people starting to connect. Additionally, some of my songs have appeared on the ‘For You Page’ (FYP) on TikTok, so they begin to search for the original singer,“ he said.

The pop/R&B singer has been based in Kuala Lumpur ever since his Seribu Tahun, a track off his 2006 debut album became a hit and was used as the soundtrack to a popular 2007 Malaysian TV drama series, Kerana Cintaku Saerah (Because of My Love for Saerah).

“I also believe that more people enjoy it when I discuss (analyse) a song, the emotional melody within the song, the production process, and so on, compared to before when they only knew the song title,“ he told Bernama in an interview here recently.

Imran, 43, whose real name is Ahmad Imranullah Ahmad Husaini Ajmain, said that so far, he has produced over 50 pieces of content related to the stories behind songs, including 40 of his own compositions.

Imran’s approach has borne fruit, as most followers leave positive comments on his uploaded videos, saying they feel more connected to the lyrics after watching his TikTok content.

Meanwhile, hot on the heels of his successful concert performance last February, Imran said he now plans to release a remix album in September, which will include songs he has sung in the past.

When asked on his challenges as an artiste who has been residing in Malaysia for over 20 years, Imran said he is grateful for the unwavering support and blessings from his mother, Rieta Fatima Daliman, 75, who is his source of strength.

“Throughout my career and since moving here, I have never had a falling out, sulked, or gotten angry for any reason with my family, as my family is my fortress when I am alone here,” he said.