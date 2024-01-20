Increase in HPV DNA testing reflects growing awareness of cervical cancer among Malaysian women

LABUAN: The increase in the number of women undergoing the human papillomavirus deoxyribonucleic acid (HPV DNA) test across the nation signals a heightened awareness among them regarding early detection and preventive measures of cervical cancer.

Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that between 2019 and 2023, a total of 112,524 people underwent the HPV DNA tests, with Sarawak leading the figures at 23,744, followed by Sabah (12,778) and Kuala Lumpur (10,932).

“The data reveals a notable increase in women undergoing the test, underscoring the success of cervical cancer screening programmes nationwide.

“We are witnessing more women stepping forward for early detection and preventive measures,“ she told reporters after launching the Labuan KASIH KPWKM: Gempur Saringan HPV DNA 2024 programme in conjunction with National Cervical Cancer Awareness Month at Desa Tunas Hijau here today.

Nancy said the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) had introduced the Women’s Reproductive Cancer Awareness Campaign (WCaRe), aimed at promoting early cancer screening programmes, including the Cervical Cancer Screening Programme (HPV/DNA Test) and the Mammogram Subsidy Programme.

Nancy said the ministry was targeting 57,000 women to benefit from the WCaRe campaign this year.

Operating 50 Nur Sejahtera Clinics nationwide, LPPKN has three clinics in Sabah, with the clinic in Tawau scheduled to commence operations on Feb 1, she said.

“In private hospitals, the cost of an HPV/DNA test ranges between RM300 and RM500,” she said.

She said the KASIH KPWKM: Gempur Saringan HPV DNA programme would benefit 500 women in Labuan through free cervical cancer screening. - Bernama