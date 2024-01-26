Increase in number of flood victims in Terengganu, Johor, no change in Kelantan, Pahang this morning

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in the four flood-affected states in the country increased to 3,323 people from 1,016 families as of 6 am today, compared to 3,128 people from 958 families last night.

Based on a report by the National Disaster Control Centre of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), the number of flood victims in Terengganu increased to 1,760 people (498 families) compared to 1,635 people (458 families) last night.

It said 31 relief centres (PPS are operating in Terengganu, with 15 of them in Besut, accommodating 686 victims, Dungun (five PPS, 576 victims), Hulu Terengganu (five PPS, 316 victims) and Setiu (six PPS, 182 victims).

In Johor, there are three PPS opened in Kota Tinggi, Johor, to accommodate 262 people from 60 families compared to 192 people from 42 families last night.

Meanwhile, the number of flood victims in Kelantan remains at 836 people from 257 families at 15 PPS, comprising seven PPS in Tanah Merah with 242 victims, Kuala Krai (five PPS, 226 victims), Pasir Puteh (two PPS, 350 victims) and one PPS in Machang (18 victims).

In Pahang, the number of flood victims remained at 465 people from 201 families at a PPS in Kuantan.

Meanwhile, a survey at the Drainage and Irrigation Department’s Telemetry Station found that several rivers in Terengganu, Pahang, Johor, Kedah, Perlis, Selangor and Sabah recorded dangerous levels.

In Terengganu, they are Sungai Terengganu, Sungai Dungun and Sungai Besut, while in Pahang, they are Sungai Pahang at Pekan, Kuantan, Raub, Maran and Cameron Highlands, and Sungai Rompin.

In Johor, they are Sungai Johor in Kota Tinggi and Sungai Sarang Buaya River; Sungai Muda and Sungai Kedah at Kota Setar in Kedah; Sungai Arau in Perlis; Sungai Klang Petaling (Selangor) and Sungai Kinabatangan (Sabah).

According to NADMA, 18 roads are closed due to floods, damaged bridges, collapsed roads and slopes, including Jalan Bukit Jugra in Kuala Langat, Selangor; Kuantan-Segamat Highway (Tun Razak Highway) in Pekan, Pahang and West Kahang Ring Road in Kluang, Johor. -Bernama