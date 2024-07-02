Inspector, seven low-ranking policemen detained in extortion case

JOHOR BAHRU: A police inspector and seven low-ranking personnel attached to the Seri Alam police headquarters here were detained to facilitate an investigation into an extortion case.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said the arrest of all the individuals, aged between 20 and 50, was made following a police report received at 9.32 pm on Monday (Feb 5).

“The Johor Police Contingent received a report related to a case of extortion amounting to RM32,000.

“The investigation is still ongoing, so the public is reminded not to make any speculations or comments that could interfere with the investigation process,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the eight individuals were being remanded for four days beginning yesterday to facilitate investigation under Section 384 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Kumar said 15 men, aged between 20 and 40, were arrested in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old man at Route 66, Jalan Abdullah Tahir here on Sunday (Feb 4).

He said all the men were arrested at several separate locations in the district on Sunday and Monday, including a suspect, who is in his 30s, who was arrested upon arrival at the Senai International Airport (LTAS) from Bangkok.

“All the individuals are being remanded for seven days starting Monday and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,“ he said.

The people can contact the Johor Bahru Utara police headquarters at 07-2182323 or call investigating officer ASP Muhammad Afdhal Mat Saupi at 013-7711152 if they have information on the case.-Bernama