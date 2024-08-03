IP on fireman who drowned on duty will be ready in two weeks

BUTTERWORTH: The investigation paper into the death of senior fire officer II, Mohd Izwan Illias, who drowned while doing boat maintenance work at the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department’s (JBPM) marine jetty in Mak Mandin on Feb 22, will be ready in two weeks.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said that the special committee which was established was still conducting a detailed investigation, and the focus was on standard operating procedures (SOPs) for boat maintenance.

“The investigation is at the final stage, and we have also identified and recorded statements of two witnesses who were with the victim, apart from studying all the possible angles that occurred (during the incident).

“The investigation is expected to be completed within two weeks, before we summarise the overall findings of the incident, which will be followed by looking at what methods need to be improved in the existing SOPs,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after visiting the late Mohd Izwan’s family, in Pekan Darat, here today.

Earlier, Nor Hisham, together with the Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Aiman Athirah Sabu, presented the government compensation payment, including JBPM compensation amounting to RM272,923.07, to Mohd Izwan’s widow Jamaliah Abd Majid.

Also present was the state Social Welfare Department director Zakaria Taib.

Previously, the media reported that Mohd Izwan drowned while doing boat maintenance work, and was found after a 19-hour search and rescue operation. He leaves behind a wife and five children, aged six to 16.

Meanwhile, Aiman Athirah said that she will help coordinate the aid channelled, to ensure that the welfare of the late Mohd Izwan’s family is looked after.

“JKM said that the children are eligible to receive Child Benefit (BKK) until they reach the age of 18.

“I will ensure that the help which has been planned through discussion sessions with agencies, at both the federal and state levels, can be implemented to ensure that this family gets the help it needs,“ she said. - Bernama