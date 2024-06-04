IP on Muhamad Akmal will be submitted to AGC next week - IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The investigation paper (IP) involving UMNO Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh in connection with the recent controversy involving the sale of socks bearing the word ‘Allah’ is expected to be completed within five days before being submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) for further action.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police had recorded Muhamad Akmal’s statement yesterday and the investigation paper is being completed before being submitted to the AGC next week.

“The investigation paper is being completed after a statement was taken from him yesterday,” he said briefly when contacted by Bernama.

Yesterday, Razarudin confirmed that Muhamad Akmal was detained at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport for investigations under the Sedition Act 1948 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Muhamad Akmal via his official Facebook yesterday also claimed that he was being held in police custody at the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters (IPD) in Sabah, even though he was scheduled to give his statement to the police at the Dang Wangi IPD in the capital today.