IRB uploads TCGF guidelines, FAQs on its official portal

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has uploaded the Tax Corporate Governance Framework (TCGF) guidelines and frequently asked questions (FAQs) about the TCGF on its official portal for public reference.

In a statement today, the IRB said that all documents updated as of Feb 23 are now accessible via https://www.hasil.gov.my/.

“To ensure wider understanding and use of the TCGF in Malaysia, the TCGF document has also been translated into Malay,“ said the statement.

According to the IRB, the updates to the latest TCGF guidelines and FAQs were made based on feedback received from a series of engagement sessions with government agencies, organisations and tax practitioners, as well as by conducting a study of best practices in the effective implementation of the TCG programme.

The IRB said that the changes in the guidelines covered matters related to monitoring, the effectiveness of the tax control framework, reporting tax governance, control, and risk management.

The TCGF programme was launched on March 1, 2022, as a foundation for the IRB and taxpayers to develop and maintain a more transparent working relationship to ensure that the tax compliance process is fair and effective.

Any questions and feedback can be submitted via a dedicated email address at tcg@hasil.gov.my, through phone calls at 03-8911 1000 (overseas: +603-8911 1000), via HASil live chat, or by using the feedback form on the official HASiL portal at the quick link https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/Public/.