Isa Samad’s corruption appeal decision tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The verdict on former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad’s appeal against his conviction and sentence on nine counts of corruption will be delivered by the Court of Appeal, tomorrow.

The verdict will be delivered by a panel of three judges comprising Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim and Datuk S.M.Komathy Suppiah at 9 am.

The decision was supposed to be delivered on Jan 31, however, the said date was vacated by the court and adjourned to tomorrow (March 6).

On Feb 3, 2021, the High Court found Mohd Isa, 73, guilty of nine charges of bribery involving RM3.09 million in Felda’s acquisition of Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites in Kuching, Sarawak.

The offence was committed on the 49th floor of Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No. 11 Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur between July 21, 2014 and Dec 11, 2015.

Mohd Isa was sentenced by the then High Court judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali (now Court of Appeal judge) to six years imprisonment and a fine of RM15.45 million, in default 18 years prison, for all the nine counts.

The sentence was ordered to run concurrently, which meant he needed to serve only six years in prison.

Mohd Isa, who was also the former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar, filed the notice of appeal on Feb 4, 2021.

He was released on a RM1.5 million bail pending his appeal and was required to report to the nearest police station on the 1st of every month until the case was settled. -Bernama