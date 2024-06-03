Isa Samad thankful, relieved after being freed of corruption charges

PUTRAJAYA: Former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad (pix) expressed gratitude after being acquitted and discharged by the Court of Appeal today from nine charges of corruption involving RM3 million in connection with the purchase of the Merdeka Palace Hotel & Suites (MPHS) in Kuching, Sarawak.

Mohd Isa, 74, was relieved that the decision finally allowed him and his family to resume their normal lives.

“Thanks to my lawyers and their team for carrying out their duties diligently, working hard, and being patient for six years. We are grateful for the favourable outcome,” he said when met by the media after hearing the decision of his appeal against the conviction and sentence at the lobby of the Palace of Justice, today.

Earlier, a panel of three judges led by Datuk Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera unanimously overturned the six-year prison sentence and RM15.45 million fine imposed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Feb 3, 2021, after allowing the appeal by the former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar.

Mohd Isa said whatever the court decided was the right of the judicial institution and he accepted the decision without commenting further on the matter.

When asked about his plans to rejoin politics, Mohd Isa said it would depend on the circumstances because politics was subjective.

“If the situation is favourable and requires (my return to politics), I can join (again), and if it’s just as a party supporter, I won’t change (my support for UMNO). The case isn’t over yet, there might be other appeals, but what’s certain is that I am a loyal UMNO supporter,“ he said.

Meanwhile, his wife, Puan Sri Bibi Sharliza Mohd Khalid, described today’s decision as a victory for their family, and that she and the children had always been supportive of her husband throughout the case.

In the meantime, lawyer Datuk Salehuddin Saidin, representing Mohd Isa, said would remain prepared if the prosecution filed an appeal against today’s decision.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Afzainizam Abdul Aziz told the media that he would inform the Attorney-General of today’s decision before taking any further action.

On Feb 3, 2021, the Kuala Lumpur High Court found Mohd Isa guilty of all corruption charges involving RM3.09 million in the purchase of MPHS in Kuching, Sarawak by Felda.

He was accused of committing the offence at Level 49 of Menara Felda, Platinum Park, No 11 Persiaran KLCC here between July 21, 2014, and Dec 11, 2015.

Previously, High Court Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali (now Court of Appeal Judge) sentenced Mohd Isa to six years in prison for each charge and a fine of RM15.45 million, or 18 years in prison if he failed to pay the fine. -Bernama