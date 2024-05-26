Issues concerning workload, teacher shortages will be addressed when implementing single-session system - Wong

IPOH: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has assured that issues concerning workload and teacher shortages will be addressed with the full implementation of a single-session system in all schools nationwide.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said the step was crucial to ensure that teachers were not overwhelmed by teaching sessions involving many students.

“It is indeed part of the MOE’s roadmap to implement single-session schools. If a school meets the necessary criteria, the single-session system will be implemented. However, if the school is too crowded, two sessions will continue,“ he told reporters after officiating the ‘Jom Masuk Institusi Pengajian Tinggi Awam (IPTA)’ carnival at SJKC Yuh Hua here, today.

Wong, who is also Taiping MP, said initial efforts had been made over the past two years to meet teacher requirements, including the intake of candidates for the Bachelor of Teaching Degree Programme (PISMP) at the Ministry of Education’s Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) and the recruitment of new teachers on contract basis through the Education Service Commission (SPP).

“In addition, the long-term solution, especially in urban areas, involves KPM focusing on building new schools. This year, 26 new primary and secondary schools will be constructed.

“This is to ensure that every area needing a school will have one built while simultaneously working towards implementing the single-session school system,“ he added.

Yesterday, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the MOE aimed to make all schools nationwide adopt the single-session system and was currently focusing on ensuring the goal was achieved.