Jakim receives 15,605 applications for SPHM in 2023

PUTRAJAYA: The Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim) received 15,605 applications for the Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) last year, an increase of four per cent compared to 14,977 applications received in 2022, said its director-general Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff.

Of the total applications received last year, she said, 8,509 of them were approved and they involved 132,106 products, with the total fee received amounting to RM11.035 million.

“Halal-certified products include food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, consumables and medical devices,“ she said in a statement today.

According to Hakimah, based on the State of Global Islamic Economy 2023 report issued by Dinar Standards, Malaysia ranked first for the halal food sector in the Global Islamic Economy Indicator 2023.

“This shows that Malaysia’s halal industry is growing rapidly, compared with other countries. This achievement also contributed to Malaysia being able to maintain its position at first place out of 81 countries for the 10th consecutive year,“ she said.

Hakimah said Jakim will give its full commitment to ensure the management of SPHM is at the best level with various initiatives planned and designed to empower Malaysia’s halal certification at the global level. -Bernama