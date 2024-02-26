Jakim to implement more programmes to strengthen unity, preserve harmony

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is committed to expanding programmes that contribute towards unity and harmony, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar (pix).

Mohd Na’im said he upholds His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia’s decree issued today, which among other things, calls on all segments of society to preserve harmony and not touch on sensitive issues involving royalty, race and religion (3R).

“The religious agencies that I oversee will continue efforts to promote Islam and at the same time respect other religions. Jakim and the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (IKIM) can collaborate with other races and religions.

“We want to show that Islam is a merciful religion, Islam encourages unity and harmony, and invites all towards peace and prosperity,” he told newsmen after officiating the Quran Convention here today.

Sultan Ibrahim, when officiating the opening of the First Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament today, called on the government to formulate a policy to strengthen harmony and unity among the people.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im called on all segments of society, including members of parliament, not to touch on 3R issues in line with His Majesty’s decree.

“I hope that the people as a whole, especially members of parliament, will heed His Majesty’s decree so that sensitive matters (3R) are not touched or manipulated,” he said.

Earlier, in his speech, he said the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), with the strength of all its agencies, would always collaborate to formulate and implement Quran education programmes for the community.

“Mosques and surau, in particular, will continue to be used as centres for the community to learn and understand the teachings and interpretation of the Quran.

“Alhamdulillah, I have observed and realised that several mosques and surau, especially in the Federal Territories, have moved forward in organising Quran appreciation programmes,” he said.

Mohd Na’im said creative and interactive efforts must be made to approach young people so that they understand and appreciate the Quran.

He said collaborations with the Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry and other agencies can be pursued to come up with interactive programmes. -Bernama