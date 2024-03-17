Japan taking measures to ensure safety of Japanese seafood

KUALA LUMPUR: Japan will continue to ensure that the discharge of the advanced liquid processing system (ALPS) treated wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station (FDNPS) has no negative impact on the environment and Japanese seafood.

Yosuke Kurotani (pix), first secretary of the Embassy of Japan in Malaysia, said Japan will keep close attention to safety issues in Malaysia.

“Malaysia is also the fourth largest export destination for Japanese seafood in the ASEAN market based on official Japanese government data.

“So Malaysia is a really important destination for Japanese seafood,” he told Bernama in an interview recently.

Kurotani emphasised that with the continued involvement of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Japan will ensure that treated discharge from the tsunami-hit FDNPS has a negligible impact on people's health, the environment and seafood.

“We will also continue to provide scientific and transparent explanations both in Japan and internationally, “ he added.

A statement by IAEA issued in January this year stated that the discharge of the ALPS treated water into the sea at the plant is consistent with international safety standards.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc (TEPCO), the FDNPS operator, disclosed on its website that it commenced the discharge of the treated radioactive water on Aug 24, 2023, and started the release of the treated water contained in the fourth batch into the sea on Feb 28, 2024.

For the fiscal year which begins from April, TEPCO plans to discharge about 54,600 cubic metres of ALPS treated water into the sea.

TEPCO said it will make sure that the discharge of the ALPS treated water into the sea complies with all domestic regulations and laws stipulated in accordance with the International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP) recommendations.

For the radioactive material tritium, it is discharged into the sea after dilution with seawater, at a concentration level of below 1,500 becquerels per litre (Bq/L), which is much lower than Japan’s regulatory standard of 60,000 Bq/L and the World Health Organisation’s water quality guidelines for drinking water of 10,000 Bq/L.

Kurotani said as some countries and regions have imposed import restrictions on Japanese marine products, the Japanese government has implemented support measures such as redirecting export destinations and developing sales channels for Japanese businesses affected by these import restrictions.

Several countries have been reported to be restricting the import of seafood products from Japan.Based on the latest official government trade statistics from Japan, Japan exported 4.369 billion yen (100 yen = RM3.18) of marine products such as fish, fish eggs, crustaceans and canned marine products to Malaysia in 2023, a 16 per cent increase from the same period in 2022. -Bernama