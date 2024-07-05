PETALING JAYA: The first suspect who was detained in connection to an acid attack on national football player Faisal Halim has been cleared of any connection to the case.

Selangor police chief, Datuk Hussein Omar Khan told Berita Harian that the first suspect will be released and will be detained again as a urine test on him came back positive for drugs.

Investigations revealed that the perpetrator rode a motorcycle with a fake registration number during the incident, which belonged to the first suspect.

Another man who is believed to be behind the acid attack was recently arrested by the police. The suspect is in his 30s.

A remand application is expected to be made at the Petaling Jaya Magistrates’ court, here, today.