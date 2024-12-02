JBPM conducts tests on Sri Sabah flats’ fire alarm system

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) carried out a comprehensive effectiveness test on the fire alarm system in Block 70, Sri Sabah flats, Cheras today to ensure the system’s optimal functionality in case of an emergency.

Kuala Lumpur JBPM director, Muhammad Salleh Abdul stated that the test, conducted from morning to afternoon, covered a thorough inspection of all fire hydrants on every floor of the flat.

“We are currently working to identify the cause of the fire and to ensure that all the existing systems function properly,“ he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, a Bernama survey observed a team of fire forensics with two dogs from the K9 unit, named Jim and Woody, assisting in the investigation.

Several drones were also brought in to monitor the site, where a mobile police station has been deployed under the block of flats.

A fire engine and two JBPM vehicles were spotted in the flat’s compound, where Block 70 residents had to descend to collect water due to the supply being cut off during the fire.

Last night, a total of five units on the 17th floor of Block 70 of the Sri Sabah flats in Cheras were destroyed in a fire.

JBPM Fire and Rescue Operations Division director, Nordin Pauzi was reported as saying the distress call was received at 9.19 pm and the fire was brought under control at 11.22 pm.–Bernama