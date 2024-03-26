JBPM making PFD mandatory when carrying out boat maintenance works

BUTTERWORTH: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has improved the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) in carrying out boat maintenance works by making it mandatory for the personnel to use personal flotation device (PFD), effective immediately.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad (pix) said the move is to ensure the safety of its personnel is protected.

“We have three SOPs that are in use during operations in water and using boats, two of which need improvement, especially regarding the use of PFDs as it was not clearly stated in maintenance procedures.

“Previously, the use of PFDs was focused mainly during rescue operations, so now we are making it mandatory (for maintenance work),” he told reporters after the ceremony to present the 2023 Excellent Service Award (APC) and 30-year service certificates to its members at the Penang International Convention Cultural and Arts Centre, here, today.

On February 22, a Penang JBPM member, Mohd Izwan Illias, died after falling into the Perai River while carrying out maintenance works on a boat at its Mak Mandin marine base jetty.

Nor Hisham said using PFD is a law that all personnel must comply with.

According to him, Penang JBPM had received the full investigation report on the tragedy that killed Mohd Izwan, 42, who was attached to the Butterworth Fire and Rescue station, from the investigation committee led by Kedah JBPM deputy director Syufa’at Kamaron.

He said the report concluded that the victim’s death was due to an accident, adding that there were no other elements involved.

At the ceremony, 64 Penang JBPM personnel received the APC, and five officers were awarded for their dedication, which spanned over three decades. -Bernama