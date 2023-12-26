JBPM urges flood victims to relocate to relief centres

KUALA BERANG: Things can be replaced but not life, said Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department director Hassan’ As’ari Omar.

This reminder came after he found out that some residents in certain areas were unwilling to relocate for various reasons, mainly because of their past experiences with floods.

“Some of them mentioned they have been living here for 30 years and based on their experience, floods like these only last for one night. By the next morning, the water recedes,” he told reporters after visiting Kampung Bukit Tok Bat today.

While acknowledging their experiences, Hassan’ As’ari still advised these residents to continuously monitor the flood situation and immediately move if the situation worsens.

“I already persuaded them to consider moving because we are concerned about the water levels rising tonight. Our assessments indicate that water from upstream in Kuala Berang is still flowing towards Kuala Berang town,” he said.

A resident who wished to be known as Suhail said he has prepared all personal belongings, including important documents, and will relocate if the water rises further.

The father of three said that floodwaters have yet to enter his house as it is located on higher ground, and he will continue to monitor the water level regularly.

“I also have the contact number of the nearby relief centre and if needed, I will relocate immediately,” he said, adding that he has been living in the village for a year.

A survey by Bernama found that several residents in two-storey houses have not moved to relief centres even though many other houses have been flooded almost to the rooftop.

In the meantime, Hassan’ As’ari said that comprehensive preparations are being made through collaboration with various parties, including private companies, to rescue flood victims, especially those in remote areas.

According to data from the State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, as of 4 pm, all eight districts have been affected by floods, the latest being Kuala Terengganu, with 25 victims from four families.

In total, Terengganu has registered 10,199 flood victims from 2,811 families who are currently housed in 125 relief centres. -Bernama