Jho Low got Najib’s signature, I waited at the door - Jasmine Loo

KUALA LUMPUR: In her testimony before the High Court, the former general counsel of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) asserted today that she never personally entered the residence of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in Langgak Duta.

Instead, she claimed to have handed over the company documents to fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, also known as Jho Low, to obtain Najib’s signature.

Jasmine Loo Ai Swan, the 50th prosecution witness in the corruption and money laundering trial of Najib involving RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds, was responding to a question from deputy public prosecutor Deepa Nair Thevaharan.

“There was one time when Jho Low came out of Najib’s house and took the documents from me. I did not enter Najib’s house, I just waited at the door,“ she added.

Earlier, when reading her 63-page witness statement, Loo said in 2012 and 2013, the investment documents she prepared would be printed and put in a plastic folder, before being personally passed to Jho Low wherever he instructed, including at the door of Najib’s residence.

“Otherwise, I will pass the plastic folder to any individual directed by Jho Low and that individual will hand it over to Jho Low to obtain Najib’s signature.

“After Jho Low obtains Najib’s signature, he will pass the documents to me personally or to any individual to be given to me. If it is not handed over to me, Jho Low will message me via Blackberry Messenger to ensure the document is delivered to the 1MDB office for further action,“ she said.

Yesterday, Loo told the court that during her tenure at 1MDB, she only met Najib during events or meetings related to 1MDB along with the management of 1MDB, and has never met Najib one-on-one or directly for any company-related business.

Najib, 70, faces four charges of abusing his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah is ongoing. - Bernama