JIM raids popular Ipoh coffeeshop, 12 illegal immigrants nabbed

IPOH: Twelve illegal immigrants were detained in a raid at a popular eatery here today.

Perak Immigration Department (JIM) deputy director, Sharmanrizal Rustam said the operation was carried out by 12 officers and personnel from 8.15 am to 9.30 am.

According to him, the arrests involved 11 Myanmar men and an Indonesian woman.

“During the raid, workers were working and were unaware of the presence of the authorities at the restaurant which is the popular with tourists.

“Raids were also carried out at the foreign workers’ houses located on the first flood of the premises,” he said in a statement today.

Sharmanrizal added that 23 foreign workers were inspected in the operation with 12 of them arrested after being suspected of committing various offences under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

He said, investigations on employers and owners of business premises that allow illegal immigrants to be in their premises will be carried out and strict action will be taken if they were proven to have committed a related offence. -Bernama