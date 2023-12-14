Jobless man gets RM2,800 fine for obstructing police

SUNGAI PETANI: A jobless man was fined RM2,800 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for obstructing the police duty on Dec 9.

Magistrate M. Kalaiarasi meted out the sentence against Mohammad Dzahir Abdullah, 25, after he pleaded guilty to the charge read out to him.

He was charged with obstructing a police officer with the rank of sergeant from carrying out his duty at the Bakar Arang Industrial Park at 1.30 am on Dec 9.

The charge was framed under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum jail term of two years, or a maximum fine of RM10,000, or both.

Mohammad Dzahir also pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 15 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 after he tested positive for methamphetamine.

The court fixed Feb 14 for mention and the submission of the chemistry report.

Deputy public prosecutor S. Preeya prosecuted while the accused was represented by a lawyer from the National Legal Aid Foundation, Nur Firzana Ahmad Suhaimi. -Bernama