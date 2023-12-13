Johari Ghani still heads task force to resolve 1MDB issue

PUTRAJAYA: Newly-appointed Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani (pix) is still leading the task force to resolve several issues involving 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

“Insya-Allah, so far I’m still (heading the task force),” he told reporters after clocking in with his deputy Datuk Chan Foong Chin at the lobby of the Ministry of Plantation and Commodities (KPK) to officially start his duties today.

Asked about the possibility that the position could be handed over to another person after he was appointed minister, Johari, who is also a Member of Parliament for Titiwangsa, said: “See who dares to do it, go ahead.”

At the same time, he said the progress of the government’s claims against Goldman Sachs, which had been completed, was also being monitored.

In July 2020, Goldman Sachs agreed to pay US$3.9 billion (RM16.6 billion) to settle a criminal investigation by Malaysia against the investment bank in the multi-billion dollar 1MDB issue.

“After four (payment) delays, they still haven't paid the first payment of US$250 million.

“Their reason is that every settlement made through Ambank and International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC of Abu Dhabi) is counted as asset recovery.

“That is wrong. Recovery is that we look for things (assets) that have been lost through 1MDB,” he said.

Meanwhile, Johari is determined to continue with all plans to further strengthen the KPK.

“They have done a good job because when I look at the ministry's website, everything is very comprehensive.

“So, I just want to consolidate ties by increasing the number of meetings with industry players and stakeholders in the plantation and commodity sectors,” he said, adding that the sectors had contributed as much as five per cent to the Gross Domestic Product. -Bernama