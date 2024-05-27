Johor customs seize cocaine worth RM10.3 million hidden in container at Tanjung Pelepas

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Customs Department busted a major drug trafficking syndicate by seizing 51 kilogrammes (kg) of cocaine worth RM10.3 million, hidden inside the air-conditioning compressor during inspection at the Customs Inspection Bay in Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), Iskandar Puteri, here.

Johor Customs (JKDM) director Aminul Izmeer Mohd Sohaimi said the 2.45 pm inspection was carried by a team of Customs officers from JKDM after receiving information from the Customs Department’s Intelligence Division.

Aminul said the contents in a container, believed to be from China and headed to Sarawak, was declared as 2,900 packets of fresh onions.

“However, a thorough inspection revealed that 50 plastic packages that contained compressed white powder was hidden in the aircond compressor of the container. We believe the modus operandi of the syndicate is to try and smuggle drugs by hiding the contents inside the aircond compressor of containers,” he told reporters during a press conference, here today.

The case will be investigated under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.