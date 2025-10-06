72 schools in KL and Selangor to implement PdPR for ASEAN Summit

PUTRAJAYA: A total of 72 schools in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor have received permission to implement Home-Based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) from October 27 to 28.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek stated that this decision was made because the schools are situated along the routes used to transport foreign delegates and leaders attending the 47th ASEAN Summit.

She confirmed that the learning process will continue as usual through the PdPR format, involving both teachers and students from the affected schools.

Fadhlina made this announcement after the Anti-Bullying Town Hall Session with student representatives from the Ministry of Education.

The 47th ASEAN Summit will be held in Kuala Lumpur this October and is expected to gather world leaders from countries including the United States, China, India, Australia, and ASEAN member states.

Regarding the Auditor-General’s Report which highlighted the Ministry of Education as having the highest number of delayed critical projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan, Fadhlina said she has taken note of the findings.

She stated that she will address the issues raised in the Auditor-General’s Report during the Parliament session tomorrow.

Fadhlina emphasised that Parliament is the proper platform for responding to the matters highlighted in the report.

Media reports indicated that the Ministry of Education recorded 46 delayed projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan, according to the Auditor-General’s Report 3/2025.

The report identified a total of 157 government projects across 18 ministries as behind schedule or classified as ‘sick’ projects as of December 31, 2024. – Bernama