Three Malaysians rescued from Myanmar job scams to return home

BANGKOK: Three Malaysians rescued from job scam syndicates in Myawaddy, Myanmar, are expected to be repatriated on Tuesday.

Malaysia’s new Ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah, said he is giving utmost priority to ensure the three victims, aged between 25 and 41, will be safely repatriated home.

He said that following their handover by the Myanmar authorities to the Thai authorities on Sunday, the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok promptly provided comprehensive consular assistance.

“This included consular visits, communication with family members, and the issuance of temporary travel documents,” he said in a statement on Monday.

The Embassy also arranged transportation and essential supplies such as food and face masks, and accompanied the victims throughout their journey from Tak Province to Bangkok.

Wan Zaidi said the three Malaysians will be repatriated by flight to Malaysia on Tuesday and handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police to assist in further investigations.

“The Embassy extends its sincere appreciation to the Government of Thailand for its assistance in receiving the Malaysian nationals from Myanmar and expediting their repatriation process,” he said.

He said the Embassy remains committed to safeguarding the welfare of Malaysians abroad and stands ready to provide consular assistance whenever necessary.

Since February this year, a total of 80 Malaysians who fell victim to online scam syndicates in Myawaddy, Myanmar, have been successfully rescued and repatriated. – Bernama