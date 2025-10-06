Syariah court digitalisation to strengthen justice and safeguard rights

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is digitalising the Syariah court system through the E-Syariah platform to improve transparency, efficiency and user-friendliness, particularly in safeguarding the rights of women and children.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Dr Zulkifli Hasan highlighted key initiatives including the e-Syariah mobile application and the e-Nafkah module.

The e-Syariah app, available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery, enables the public to register and monitor case statuses involving alimony, divorce, child custody and matrimonial property without visiting the court.

He explained that the e-Nafkah module offers a systematic platform for managing family alimony cases and ensuring court orders are properly enforced.

This module covers checking payment status, collections and the execution of alimony orders.

Zulkifli provided this information during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat.

He was responding to Syahredzan Johan who inquired about government efforts to enhance women’s access to justice in family-related cases.

The government has also introduced Self Pre-Registration of Syariah Cases, known as DIY e-Filing.

Additionally, remote communication technology under the Syariah Court Civil Procedure Rules allows parties to attend hearings without physical presence in court.

These measures align with the MADANI Government’s aspiration to strengthen the Syariah justice system.

The goal is to create a more transparent, user-friendly and effective system that protects the rights and interests of women and children. – Bernama