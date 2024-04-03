Johor customs seize contraband cigarettes worth RM1m

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor Customs Department seized 2.35 million contraband kretek and white cigarettes worth RM1 million in a raid at a shop premises in Shah Alam, Selangor on Jan 9.

Its director Aminul Izmeer Mohd Sohaimi said the raid was carried out by the department’s Enforcement Division Unit following a report received regarding the premises believed to be used to store contraband cigarettes.

“It is believed that the cigarettes were smuggled from a neighbouring country.

“Efforts to trace the owner of the premises are also being actively carried out,“ he said at a press conference at the Sungai Pulai Customs Enforcement Complex here today.

However, he said not arrests were made in the raid.

Meanwhile, in a different case, Aminul Izmeer said a team from his department arrested a local man believed to be dealing in drugs involving the seizure of 14 kilogrammes of methamphetamine worth RM542,709 in Durian Tunggal, Melaka on Feb 14.

He said all the drugs were hidden in 14 packages placed in a Toyota Vios car.

“Apart from these packages, there were also three packages of sugar weighing three kilos and two packages of the chemical barium sulfate weighing two kilos in the car.

“It is believed that the modus operandi of this case is to bring drugs using a vehicle with (other items such as) sugar to fool the authorities,“ he said. -Bernama