Johor floods: Evacuees advised to seek permission before returning home - Exco

KLUANG: Flood victims in Johor are advised to seek permission from their respective District Disaster Management Committees (JPBD) if they want to return home from the temporary relief centres they are housed in.

State Women, Family and Community Development Committee chairman Khairin-Nisa Ismail @ Md On (pix) said this is because if they return and the floodwaters rise again, it would mean they would have to move for the second time, and there are concerns that this may affect their safety.

“The permission to return also depends on the latest situation after the floodwaters have completely receded and there is no heavy rain forecast,” she told reporters after visiting flood relief centres at the Simpang Renggam District Council Hall and Kampung Tengah Mosque in Renggam today.

She advised all flood evacuees to be patient and wait for instructions from the JPBD before returning to their homes.

Khairin-Nisa also expressed the state government’s gratitude to all parties assigned to relief centres for their hard work and dedication in providing comfort to flood victims. -Bernama