Johor fully recovers from flood, last centre in Segamat closed

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has fully recovered from the floods after the last operating temporary relief centre in Segamat was closed today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) said in a statement that the Kampung Batu Badak Community Hall relief centre, which housed 23 people from seven families, was closed at 5 pm.

However, it added that Jalan Kampung Orang Asli Peta in Mersing was still cut off, adding that motorists could use the alternative route through Ladang Mutiara-Paloh.

Mersing and Segamat were hit by floods on Dec 26, with three relief centres opened to house 137 victims from 39 families. -Bernama