Johor gov’t to help complete nine sick, abandoned housing projects

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government aims to help resolve nine stalled and abandoned housing projects this year, said state Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor.

He said there are seven sick projects, estimated to be worth RM412.93 million, namely Taman Sri Molek Perdana, Taman Residensi Larkin Indah, Taman Pelangi here; Taman Permata Layang in Simpang Renggam; Taman Sri Saujana in Kota Tinggi; Taman Sri Unas Permai in Muar; and Taman Impiana Kulai.

He said the two abandoned housing projects are Taman Kulai Utama and Taman Permata Impian in Kulai, with an estimated value of RM18.37 million.

“All these nine projects involve the construction of 2,314 units of houses and shops,“ he told reporters after visiting the sick housing project at Taman Sri Molek Perdana here today.

Mohd Jafni said the state government is committed to ensuring that all affected housing projects can be revived so that buyers are not burdened after waiting a long time due to technical problems and issues with developers.

He said the stalled Taman Sri Molek Perdana project under Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) is scheduled to be fully completed and handed over to owners by August or September this year.

He said the housing project, which has been abandoned for over 10 years, is now in its final phase, involving low-medium-cost flats Block D and low-cost flats Block E.

“We are now in the final technical process of obtaining the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) for these two blocks before handing over the keys. This involves various parties and will be settled within the next two months,” he added.