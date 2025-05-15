PKR polls: Nurul Izzah vows to lead PKR to GE16 victory

SHAH ALAM: PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar has expressed her strong commitment to lead the party towards victory in the upcoming 16th General Election (GE16), outlining several focused strategies to strengthen the party’s foundation and appeal.

As a candidate for the Deputy President post in the 2025–2028 party election cycle, Nurul Izzah emphasised the importance of reinforcing ties among component parties within the Pakatan Harapan coalition, rebuilding voter trust, and empowering women and youth as key priorities.

“Give me the opportunity to lead, and I will ensure we cultivate love and unity among ourselves, regardless of race, religion or faction. If we can rise above ego, frustration and grudges, it will determine whether we thrive not just for the next year or two, but for the next 100 years,” she said.

She delivered the remarks during a grassroots engagement event here tonight. Also present were Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who is also running for vice-president, and Minister of Communications cum PKR Information Chief, Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

At a press conference later, Nurul Izzah said her campaign this time is focused on high-impact programmes and meaningful outreach, particularly to women and young voters, while minimising political friction.

“I don’t want us to be bogged down with issues like debates. It’s not about politicking per se, it’s about engagement with our divisions,” she said.

Her comments came in response to a recent suggestion by PKR Youth vice-chief Prasanth Kumar Brakasam, who proposed a public debate among Deputy President candidates to present their ideas, strategies and vision for strengthening PKR, the Unity Government and the Pakatan Harapan coalition.