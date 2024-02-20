Johor Immigration detains 32 foreigners for permit violations and overstaying

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Immigration Department detained 32 foreign nationals during the Ops Sapu and Ops Selera in the Johor Bahru and Kulai districts last Sunday, said state Immigration director, Baharuddin Tahir.

In a statement today, he highlighted that the raids were prompted by public complaints regarding foreign nationals working without valid permits and overstaying in the country.

“A total of 79 foreign nationals were screened during this operation, of which 32 were detained.

“They comprised 12 men and three women from Myanmar, six Pakistani men, five Indian national men, a Vietnamese man, a Filipino woman, one man, two women, and a little girl from Indonesia. They ranged from two to 52 years old,“ he said.

Baharuddin stated that the case is being investigated under Sections 6(1)(c) and 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155).

He added that an Indian national male detainee is also being investigated under Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) for allegedly harbouring illegal immigrants.

He also urged the public to come forward with information regarding undocumented migrants so that strict legal action can be taken, including against employers and owners of premises who hire foreign workers without valid travel documents or work permits. - Bernama