Johor Immigration nabs three foreigners in RTK 2.0 permit renewal scam

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor Immigration Department detained three foreigners in Tampoi yesterday who were involved in fraudulent work permit renewals through the Workforce Recalibration Programme (RTK) 2.0 and ‘Flying Passport’ services.

State Immigration Director Baharuddin Tahir said the two Bangladeshi and one Myanmar national, who were all in their 20s, were picked up at 1.55 pm.

“The syndicate is believed to have been active since early last year and charged RM6,500 per application,“ he said during a press conference at the Johor Immigration office, Home Ministry Complex here today.

“We also seized a black Lexus RX vehicle, three Bangladeshi and Indonesian international passports, a laptop, an external hard disk containing RTK 2.0 application data, a mobile phone, and RM2,058 in cash.”

The case is being investigated under Sections 6(1), 55E and 56(1A)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63, and Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966.

Baharudin added that the department had crippled three syndicates involved in the RTK 2.0 and ‘Flying Passport’ work permit renewal scams throughout this month.

“The Immigration Department has never appointed third parties to deal with the RTK 2.0. If any individual claims to be, that is a syndicate which is out to make money by charging unsuspecting foreigners big amounts,“ he said. -Bernama