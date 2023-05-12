Johor Immigration nabs woman, busts ‘flying passport’ syndicate

JOHOR BAHRU: The Immigration Department (JIM) smashed a ‘flying passport’ syndicate with the arrest of its mastermind in a raid in Taman Nusa Bestari here yesterday.

Johor JIM director Baharuddin Tahir said the syndicate, headed by a 47-year-old woman, was believed to have been in operation for two or three months, charging its clients RM400 to RM500 for each fake passport it produced.

He said the raid was conducted at about 6 pm after a two-week surveillance by the Intelligence Unit of the Enforcement Division.

“We also arrested a 34-year-old Chinese national at a parking lot for suspected involvement with the syndicate.

“A white Toyota Mark X, five China passports and RM12,100 were seized,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the two suspects were arrested under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966 (Act 150).–Bernama