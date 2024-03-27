Johor Immigration to find best approach, formula to improve CIQ systems at BCI, KSAB

JOHOR BAHRU: The Immigration Department of Johor will seek the best approach and formula to improve the facilities and systems at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex of the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) here and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Iskandar Puteri.

Its director, Baharuddin Tahir (pix) said this is in line with the decree by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim after a discussion here yesterday.

“His Royal Highness called for the improvement of facilities, systems and various aspects related to the entry and exit at the CIQ of the BSI and KSAB because we know that this gateway is one of the busiest in the world, besides contributing to and generating the country’s economy.

“As such, I have instructed my officers to discuss and find the best approaches, methods and formula,” he told a media conference here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s call during yesterday’s meeting, which Baharuddin also attended.

Yesterday, Tunku Mahkota Ismail discussed with the state government various issues involving the two land entry points between Malaysia and Singapore.

The discussion also involved Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani.

According to Tunku Mahkota Ismail’s Facebook post, the discussion was also attended by state Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh and delegations from the Immigration Department and Home Ministry.

The post added that various current issues were presented and discussed, particularly regarding immigration operations, daily traffic processing, average waiting time for immigration checks and improvements needed at the CIQ of BSI) and KSAB. -Bernama