Johor Labour Dept completes 13 investigation papers on migrant cheating cases

PUTRAJAYA: The Johor Labour Department has completed 13 investigation papers against five employers who are believed to have cheated migrant workers by promising them jobs that did not exist in Pengerang, Johor.

Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong said the investigation papers were opened regarding offences and non-compliance under the Minimum Standards of Housing, Accommodation and Employee Facilities Act 1990 [Act 446].

In a press conference after attending the 10th Joint Committee Meeting between the Home Affairs Minister and Minister of Human Resources on the Management of Foreign Workers here today, he said the investigation papers will be reviewed by the deputy public prosecutor for further action.

The media previously reported that police arrested a group of 171 Bangladeshi men who were walking en masse in Pengerang as recorded in a video that went viral on Dec 25.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, who is also Member of Parliament for Pengerang, is reported to have said that about 2,500 foreign workers cheated by companies and their employment agents were in Pengerang.

Meanwhile, Sim said employers who bring foreign workers into the country must pay their wages even if they are not given work.

“Our position at the Ministry of Human Resources is clear...it is a serious offence if foreign workers enter Malaysia but are not paid by the employer on grounds that no work is done even though the worker is ready, fit and willing to work

“As per provisions in the Employment Act 1955, employees are entitled to their wages even if no work is given,“ he added.–Bernama