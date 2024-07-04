Johor provides 23 buses to take 1,000 IPT students back for Aidilfitri

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor state government provided 23 buses for 1,000 Johor students studying at 11 institutes of higher learning (IPT) across the country to return home for Hari Raya Aidilfitri

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin said the state government allocated RM100,000 through the Johor Student Free Bus Jom Balik Raya Programme in conjunction with the 2024 Aidilfitri Holiday which began on March 29 until yesterday.

“The state government under the leadership of Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi is always committed to looking after the welfare of young people.

“This initiative is to ensure Johor students who are far away in IPT throughout Malaysia return to the southern state comfortably and safely, as well as being able to reduce the burden of transportation costs to celebrate with their beloved families,“ he said in a statement today.

Aznan said among the IPTs involved were Universiti Malaysia Perlis, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, Universiti Malaysia Kelantan, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu.

He said the initiative also received the cooperation from Yayasan Pelajaran Johor, Johor State Islamic Religious Council, Gabungan Anak Johor and Persatuan-Persatuan Mahasiswa Anak Johor.