MCMC rejects allegations made by blogger Murray hunter, lodges police report

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has categorically rejected all baseless accusations made by a blogger, Murray Hunter, accusing the agency and the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) of being institutions that are politically influenced by the current government administration.

The MCMC announced in a statement today that Hunter’s postings were slanderous as he openly accused the commission of acting beyond its jurisdiction for personal interests, and claimed that the commission and the police were trying to scare the public.

“As a statutory body, the MCMC carries out its duties and responsibilities based on the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission Act 1998 and the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 as well as the subsidiary laws contained within.

“All enforcement actions taken by the commission are based on set processes and procedures as enshrined in the commission’s jurisdiction as the supervisory body of the country’s communications and multimedia industry,” the MCMC said.

The commission reminded that spreading untrue content, including with the intention of disturbing other parties was a crime under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and uploading slanderous content about the MCMC was also a crime.

“If Murray Hunter has any complaints about the commission, he should come forward to lodge the complaint through official channels,” the MCMC said, adding that the commission had lodged a police report against Hunter for further action.