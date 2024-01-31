Johor state Immigration Department: Foreign beggars can earn up to RM10k a month

JOHOR: In a decisive move to address the rising concern of street begging and unauthorised almsgiving activities, the Johor state immigration department, conducted a successful joint operation, Ops Bersama, resulting in the detention of 7 foreign nationals.

The operation, carried out around 6:30pm yesterday in the vicinity of the Gelang Patah night market, was an involved collaboration between the enforcement division of the Johor state Immigration Department, the Johor Bahru district social welfare department (JKM), and the Johor Bahru district Islamic Religious Department (JAKIM).

The crackdown was prompted by public complaints highlighting the presence and activities of foreign beggars and donors in the bustling night market.

The detained foreign almsgiving claimed to be collecting donations for funding tahfiz schools or religious institutions, leveraging sympathy. Among the detained beggars were individuals with disabilities, challenging stereotypes associated with street begging.

The detention of these individuals underscored their capability to earn substantial daily incomes, exceeding RM300 or monthly earnings of up to RM10,000.

The detained individuals comprised three male Cambodian citizens, two male Thai citizens, a male, and a female Indonesian citizen, ranging in age from 34 to 63 years old.

Investigations revealed that all detainees are believed to have committed offences under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Act 155) for lacking a valid pass or permit to stay in Malaysia.

Additionally, they violated Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963 by contravening the terms of their imposed passes.

As part of the operation, one attendance notice was issued to individuals to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Director of the Johor state immigration department, Baharuddin Tahir, emphasised the commitment of the department to collaborate with other enforcement departments in the state, intensifying operations to eradicate the issue of begging and unauthorised almsgiving activities.

The department also reiterated its serious stance against foreign nationals abusing passes or permits granted to them, ensuring strict and uncompromising actions against undocumented immigrants who violate the law.

The successful operation signifies a step forward in addressing social issues and maintaining the integrity of immigration regulations within Malaysia.