Johor Sultan, Queen attend tea reception with people in Muar

MUAR: Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Permaisuri of Johor Raja Zarith Sofiah Almarhum Sultan Idris Shah today attended a tea reception with approximately 3,000 people from Muar, Segamat and Tangkak at Dataran Tanjung Emas here.

The tea reception was held on the occasion of His Majesty’s birthday celebration.

Their Majesties’ sons Tunku Panglima Johor Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tunku Putera Johor Tunku Abu Bakar were in attendance.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor state executive councillors and top government officials also attended the reception.

At the event, Sultan Ibrahim was also presented with nine birthday cakes which were later cut and distributed to the guests.

The tea reception with the people will also be held in Mersing on Dec 8, Pontian on Dec 11, and Kluang on Dec 14. -Bernama