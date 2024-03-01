Johor to launch Semarak Subuh this Friday - Exco

JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government will launch the Semarak Subuh programme, in every mosque and surau in the state, starting this Friday (Jan 5).

State Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Fared Mohd Khalid said that the initiative involved a total of 838 mosques and 1,942 surau statewide, in 56 state constituencies, every Friday at dawn throughout the year.

“The programme will also be joined by state assemblymen (or their representatives for non-Muslims), together with the top leadership of the state government, according to their respective localities and zones.

“This includes state government administration at the district and mukim levels,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page, today.

Mohd Fared also called on Muslims in Johor to support the mosque and surau with various spiritual activities, in addition to the programme.

The Semarak Subuh is an initiative of Menteri Besar, Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, for the Muslim assemblymen in the state to perform congregational Solat Subuh (dawn prayers) and get to know the congregation in their respective constituencies, with an allocation of RM560,000.–Bernama