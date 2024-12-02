Johor to maintain cheapest zoo ticket price - Exco

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The state government will keep the price of Johor Zoo admission tickets the cheapest in Malaysia when the zoo reopens to the public this April.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said that various facilities and infrastructure are being upgraded involving a cost of about RM7 million to provide comfort to visitors.

“Previously the tickets were priced at RM1 for children and RM2 for adults. The new price will be announced later. However, the government will still maintain the cheapest entrance ticket price in Malaysia and at the Asian level. Only for foreigners, that there will be a slight price increase.

“There may be an increase in the number of animals but it is still under discussion. The revamped zoo will look more comfortable, clean and organised,“ he told reporters after representing the state government to receive a donation from SWM Environment Sdn Bhd to be distributed to 750 B40 families in Johor.

The donation was presented by the SWM Environment Corporate Affairs general manager Mohd Norlisam Mohd Nordin in Kota Iskandar here today.

Johor Zoo, located in the centre of Johor Bahru city, was first opened in 1928 and is the oldest zoo in the country with an area of 12.5 hectares and has over 100 species of animals.

In another development, Mohd Jafni said the local authorities (PBT) in the state were urged to implement zoning methods, particularly involving business premises in the form of entertainment including spas and karaoke, thus facilitating monitoring by the authorities.

He added that 16 PBTs statewide were also urged to strengthen enforcement operations involving business premises run by foreigners.

“The PBTs in Johor have never issued a licence to allow foreigners to do business in the state, even if there are locals who use their names to allow foreigners to do business, action can be taken to revoke the licence,” he said. - Bernama