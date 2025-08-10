Melor-Ketereh to Kampung Pak Badol road upgrade completed

BACHOK: The upgrading of the route from Melor-Ketereh junction to Kampung Pak Badol has been successfully completed.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi confirmed the project’s completion during a handover ceremony.

The 3.3 km project, which began in November 2020, was finished on June 28 at a cost of RM195 million.

Nanta stated that this initiative is part of the government’s commitment under the 11th Malaysia Plan to enhance federal road networks.

He emphasised that the project was executed using the Public Works Department’s conventional method, meeting engineering standards.

The upgraded stretch connects Kota Bharu to Pekan Melor, which was previously upgraded to a four-lane dual carriageway.

Nanta highlighted that this route is a crucial transport link between Kelantan and Terengganu.

He expects the upgrade to reduce traffic congestion and improve regional connectivity.

The project is also anticipated to boost social activities and stimulate the local economy.

Nanta announced plans to extend the FT003 route by six kilometres to Pasir Puteh at a cost of RM169 million.

He described roads as symbols of progress and catalysts for sustainable development.

The minister linked the project to the MADANI principle, emphasising infrastructure that benefits communities.

Nanta also dismissed viral social media claims about motorcyclists being charged tolls from October.

He urged the public not to spread false information that could mislead people. – Bernama